Jan 06, 2022 at 06:20 CET

EFE

The Mavericks of Luka Doncic were imposed on Wednesday by 99-82 to the Golden State Warriors on a night when San Francisco star Stephen Curry was well below his usual performance and when Dallas paid tribute to his former player Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavericks removed the jersey with the number 41 of the historic German player Nowitzki, who retired in 2019 after 21 seasons playing for Dallas and breaking most of his team’s records. Nowitzki also participated in 14 All-Star games.

The Warriors arrived in Dallas as the first of the Western Conference while the Mavericks were in sixth position and with one of their main players, the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, out of the covid pandemic protocols. Doncic was the leading scorer with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals, while his teammate, forward Dorian Finney-Smith had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

For the Warriors, the leading scorer was Andrew Wiggins, who had 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. Curry had 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 block, but with 5 of 24 field goal attempts and 1 of 9 3-point attempts. Additionally, Gary Payton II had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Doncic pushes the Mavs

Doncic began to mark territory from the first minutes controlling the ball from the line of three and going into the paint. Doncic’s points allowed the Mavs to take the lead but Andrew Wiggins leveled the score 12-12 with 4 minutes into the first quarter. When the period ended, the tie 21-21 it indicated the equality between the two teams.

The first minutes of the second quarter kept the equality with the Warriors bench holding the guy against the Mavericks. But without Curry’s points, Doncic and company began to open a gap on the scoreboard. Curry didn’t hit his first field goal until about two minutes from the end of the second quarter, when the hosts were already 9 points up, 45-36. In almost 16 minutes of play, Curry had only made 1 of the 10 field baskets he tried. and none of the 5 triples he threw. The first half concluded with the Mavericks 11 points ahead of the Warriors, 50-39, and with Doncic as the best so far with 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Curry reappears

In the opening seconds of the third quarter, Curry hit his first triple of the game, Payton II followed with another triple and a 2-point basket. Another triple from Wiggins brought the score closer to 56-54 in the first 3 minutes. An inning by Curry, who seemed to have finally made it into the game, scored another 2 points and put the Warriors ahead 56-57. The visitors, led by Curry, came to punish the Mavs with a 0-17 run that left the score at 56-63 with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Doncic and Finney-Smith were unwilling to let the Warriors take the game and staged a 10-0 run that left the light at 66-63. When the period ended, Dallas were three points ahead, 70-67.

Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Doncic was still holding up some Mavericks who were having a hard time taking off. The Warriors were closing in, first 73-71 and later 74-73. But Doncic and Finney-Smith kept pushing while Curry was still out of the game. With five minutes remaining, Dallas was 13 points up, 88-75. The Warriors, without the usual Curry, were unable to react and the Mavericks did not lower their guard throughout the game, leaving the final score at 99-82.