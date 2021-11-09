Mauro Icardi confirmed that there was such an encounter with Eugenia China Suarez in Paris France). Although the information was already known because even the Wanda nara An anonymous email had reached her with details about that weekend when she and her sister Zaira had traveled to Milan (Italy), now it was the player who spoke about it.

He did it in dialogue with Yanina Latorre, who since the scandal broke – in mid-October – became a kind of spokeswoman for the businesswoman, who only made statements through her. Until next November 18 arrives Susana gimenez To Paris and film a special: it will be the first time that you have broken the silence about your marriage crisis.

As detailed by the panelist of The angels of the morning, Wanda and Icardi called her yesterday in the late afternoon and the communication lasted two hours. “They were worried”He revealed and added that the soccer player asked him for explanations and wanted to know who had told him the details of that meeting with the actress on the weekend of September 25 and 26. He referred to the information that Diego Latorre’s wife gave in the cycle led by Ángel de Brito: that Mauro had gone to the luxurious hotel Le Royal Monceau and his brother-in-law, Jakob von Plessen -Zara Nara’s partner-, she must have slept in the car while she waited for him.

Mauro Icardi confessed to Wanda Nara that he met China Suárez in Paris

“The data that I counted is absolutely real. Wanda and Mauro were concerned because only four people knew about it: La China, Wanda, Mauro and Jakob. Five with me. In other words, one of them must have spoken, ”said the panelist who had had access to that information through a man who said he was a petisero.

In addition, she said that during the conversation the couple fought and she ended up serving as a psychologist. “He wanted to know who the source was. I reproached Wanda for having told me everything. And she told me a lot, but not about the groom ”.

Meanwhile, he revealed that Icardi admitted that he saw the actress in Paris: “He confirmed to me that he met China at that hotel“. And added that the footballer told him that he reserved the room in the name of a polo player who was not in the city at that time, and who was also not aware of what had happened. For example, he thought about resorting to that name so as not to mention anyone linked to the world of football and who transcended.

“He confessed everything to me. He spoke well, serene. He is clear about things, he wants to continue his marriage. He told me he loves Wanda”, Said Yanina Latorre and reproduced the words of the footballer: “I reserved the room for the polo player, I gave him the PSG jersey. But here there is a problem: if Wanda did not tell you, this is happening to China and she wants to continue having quilombo”.

For his part, the player told him that he was the one who started the conversation with China Suárez through Instagram. “He thought I was never going to answer him, they started talking, he liked it. She was rushing him, he didn’t define, video goes, comes comes … “, said Yanina Latorre. Until they met at the hotel, but there was no privacy there because he had a fever and felt bad.

When Wanda Nara found out about that meeting – after discovering the messages and calls – she asked Zaira for the China phone number. “My sister wants to talk to you”, he told the actress and then the women communicated. In this conversation, she also confirmed the meeting.

However, months before, on August 20 Paula chaves -friend of Zaira and China- sent an audio to the ex Almost angels to corroborate the rumors that had begun to emerge. It is that although it had not come out publicly, Wanda had received versions. She denied it –“How are you going to think that of me?”, he told him- and he forwarded that message to Icardi to alert him that his surroundings had begun to suspect.

Anyway, they kept talking and made their meeting for the end of September. That trip was encouraged by Icardi himself. He even paid for a flight for 12 people and only Wanda and Zaira traveled. He insisted that they leave and then she realized that she wanted to do something but she did not know with whom”, They detailed in The angels of the morning.

