The Chilean Supreme Court accepted this Friday the request made by the Mexican judicial authorities and authorized the extradition of former deputy Mauricio Alonso Toledo Gutiérrez, who is facing an investigation for alleged illicit enrichment.

Judge Mauricio Silva Cancino determined that “the requirements of the extradition treaty signed between Chile and Mexico are met and that, at this procedural stage, there are grounds for the prosecution of the requested”, explained the Chilean Judicial Power in a statement.

Toledo is investigated by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), who detected in 2016 that the former legislator had several properties that did not match his salary and that, in addition, he had not been able to prove their origin.

To grant the extradition, the Chilean judge took into account “the bank account statements (…) that show that bank deposits for the years 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019 far exceed the salaries and income received based on of his public position ”, explained the Chilean Judicial Power.

“The purchase of the property located in the town of San Miguel Xicalco does not appear in the bank records either,” he added.

Last August, the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, erected as a Jury of Provenance, determined the violation of Toledo.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office reported then that the former deputy had fled to Chile since July, something that Toledo himself confirmed, who alleged that he traveled to that country for personal reasons.

That same month, the entity managed to obtain an arrest warrant against Toledo, in addition to the authorization of the red card by Interpol to seek his arrest at the international level.

From Chile, the former Labor Party deputy has accused on several occasions being a victim of political persecution and has said that he has collaborated with the Chilean authorities to bring himself to justice.

