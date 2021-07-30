Matt Damon confirms his role in Thor: Love and Thunder

A new Loki? Matt Damon has confirmed his appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he will reprise his role as The God of Lies in the good feature film

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to retake and improve the humor and action that New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi printed in Thor: Ragnarok, as mentioned by Matt Damon, who confirmed his return to the Marvel Studios film.

In an interview with Jess Cagle, Matt Damon gave details of the role that in Thor: Love and Thunder will repeat the same role that he performed in Thor: Ragnarok.

“I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, although everyone knows it… I went there to shoot. I think they figured it out, because the paparazzi took pictures of us so they would know what we were doing. We were repeating a cameo that we, that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last (film). . And we had a lot of fun, so Taika (Waititi) brought us back, to go over that joke and improve it a bit

Matt Damon made a brief appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, when he played Loki in the play that “honors the memory” of the God of Lies. In this play Sam Neill played Odin and Liam Hemsworth played Thor.

And what happened to the real Loki?

Although Damon will repeat his role as the theater Loki, the God of Lies will be the great absent in Thor: Love and Thunder, this was confirmed by Tom Hiddleston in information that SMASH gave you in a timely manner.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a cast headed by Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as Vakyrie.

There will also be Chrs Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, Russel Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Source: Sirius XM

