Each is more common that emblematic titles from a few years ago return to theaters in a special way. He recently did ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ on the occasion of its 20th anniversary and this Friday December 3 it will be ‘Matrix’ that returns to the Spanish rooms taking advantage of the imminent premiere of ‘Matrix Resurrections’.

A return, in style?

For the moment, Warner has not clarified how ambitious his plan is with ‘Matrix’, since reaching a handful of cities is not the same as having a truly national reach. However, the smooth running of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ sure encourages them to have a remarkable scope.

Recall that ‘Matrix’ originally premiered in Spain on June 23, 1999, managing to bring almost 3 million viewers to Spanish cinemas, which resulted in a collection of 10.8 million euros. Everything points to what With this movement, it will be able to overcome the 11 million barrier.

It so happens that Warner has also relaunched ‘Matrix’ on blu-ray in Spain this week. Specifically, it was this Monday, November 29, when an edition with the same additional content already present until now appeared. I suspect the new extras will arrive in an inevitable bundle with all four films when ‘Matrix Resurrections’ makes its physical debut.

It will be next December 22 when ‘Matrix Resurrections’ opens in Spain and we discover the next episode in the history of Neo (Keanu reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), which has been described as self-contained and not a sequel. We’ll see what exactly that means …