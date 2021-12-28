Before ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ turned its own universe upside down and pissed off the fandom in a way that can probably only be matched by Rian Johnson’s hulking ‘The Last Jedi’, the fourth installment of the franchise, like the simulation in which it is set, had versions prior to its reset. Versions in which Lana Wachowski was not the director, and that could have had another filmmaker in charge if they had not volunteered.

Lana, the determining factor

As revealed by producer James McTeigue in an interview with Collider, the idea of ​​shooting ‘Resurrections’ was always on the table for its “potential ability to make money”; But it wasn’t until Lana’s arrival at the project that it was decided to give the feature film the green light.

“Look, I think when you have a franchise with such potential moneymaking potential, there is always conversation. In the same way that the Marvel universe repeats and revolves around itself, you either have Spider-Man, or you have Iron Man or Thor. . There is always potential to update those films solely for the possibility of making money and telling new stories. I should not say that it is a strictly fiscal thought. But yes, look, there were several versions, but they had not come to the right one. So when Lana finally came back and said ‘Look, I’m interested in making another movie.’ Of course, they opted for the filmmaker who was the genesis of The Matrix. “

In the end, the potential money that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ has made has not been as much as expected – in fact, we could speak of a “bump” – but that has not prevented Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros., from already saying your wish of go ahead with a ‘Matrix 5’ with Lana Wachowski back in command. After the joy they have given me with the fourth and the tremendous breath of fresh air that it has brought, I will not be the one to object.