There is less left to see Matrix Resurrections and people keep wondering if it will be a sequel or a reboot.

All fans of the spectacular science fiction saga were amazed by the first trailer of Matrix Resurrections. But there’s a big doubt, as this new movie apparently looks more like a covert reboot of the 1999 original in true style. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) that looked too much like Star Wars: A New Hope (1977).

Now, one of the Matrix Resurrections scriptwriters, David mitchell, wanted to give details of the film, making it clear that it is not a sequel to the original trilogy.

‘I saw the movie in Berlin in September. It’s really good. I can’t tell you what this movie is about, but I could explain what it’s about. “

“It’s certainly not just another sequel, but rather a self-contained thing that contains, however, references to the first three films that preceded it in a really ingenious way. It is a very beautiful and strange creation. It also accomplishes a couple of things that we don’t see in action movies, which means it subverts the blockbuster rules. “ David Mitchell concluded.

More interesting details from the movie.

Jessica henwick plays Bugs and wanted to reveal what one of the great action scenes of Matrix Resurrections.

“Director Lana Wachowski is very creative and has a very, very strong vision. He doesn’t work like any of the directors I’ve worked with. She loves running shots, which is why we often go 20 minutes without a single cut. And she doesn’t do the normal thing, which is: Okay, let’s get ready to shoot side A and we’ll shoot wide, middle, close-up, and then we can all move the lights, so she can shoot side B. “

“Everyone had to be aware that it was 360 degrees, at all times. She would stand next to the operator and be rolling. Keanu Reeves is talking and she is filming. She’s driving the camera, getting closer to him, and then she just turns, and suddenly the camera will be on you, even though you’re on the other side of the line. This is how it rolls. It’s a lot like how you feel, in the moment. It’s very instinctive for her. It is fascinating to watch. I have never worked with a director who is so excited.

Matrix Resurrections It will premiere on December 21, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.