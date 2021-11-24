If you want to know what Matrix Resurrections is about, you can continue reading, because we are going to reveal the entire plot of the film.

They have already made screenings with audiences of Matrix Resurrections and as usual, you can read everything that we will see in the film, despite the fact that people usually sign confidentiality contracts. The first thing to say is that it seems that people have really liked it. But it will be a very “goal” with many references to the first installment and a few to Reloaded and Revolutions.

Attention SPOILERS.

You can still make it to the movies without knowing the plot of Matrix Resurrections, but if you want to know everything, go ahead and read:

The plot of the film is about NEO (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) discovering who they are. In addition, the first hour of the film is very meta and could be compared to New Nightmare 1994. Since in this story reality and fiction merge, making as if the character of Freddy Krueger came out of the movie attacking the real actors.

The principle of Matrix Resurrections is exactly the same as the beginning of the first 1999 movie. Bugs and his team have just discovered a subroutine and wonder why the fight of Trinity it happens there every night. NEO He has programmed that so that someone will be able to get him out of the Matrix as he is trapped.

Yahya Abdul Mateen plays Morpheus 2.0 and it is a computer program created by Neo that acquires sensitivity. Bugs (Jessica Henwick) she is one of the main protagonists, because the film is told from her point of view. Neil Patrick Harris it is the Analyst, which looks a lot like to the Architect from the original trilogy and could be considered the main villain of the film. He has created a pocket universe to keep alive Neo and Trinity for the purpose of creating energy for machines. Jonathan Groff is he Agent Smith but it has been recoded. Finally we have Jada pinkett smith What Niobe, who is in her 60s and is the leader of the human race in a city called Io which was built after the fall of Zion.

Matrix Resurrections It follows the structure of the first film a lot, in fact, some of the best moments are repeated. Although it never feels like a copy, rather everything has its purpose in the plot. We can see the fight in the hall, the fight in the dojo Come in Morpheus and Neo, the fight in the subway between Neo and the Agent Smith and the helicopter shooting at Neo and Trinity with the bullets passing in slow motion. Much of all this has been seen in the trailer.

NEO works at a video game company owned by Warner Bros and they want to create games based on Matrix. The characters of Jonathan Groff and Christina Ricci.

While in the real world the city of Zion no longer exists, collapsed after the death of Morpheus since there were many internal struggles. Because Niobe created a new city hidden from everything, which is called Io. It is a peaceful place where humans and machines work together to create a new civilization. In addition there is also the city of machines as taught in the original trilogy.

The end of Matrix Resurrections takes place both in the real world and in Matrix and it looks like a zombie movie in the style World war z (2013). Since the inhabitants of the computer program change to “Swarm mode” and they attack NEO and the rest of the protagonists to prevent them from returning to the real world. There are some crazy moments when we see people jumping from buildings to fall on their cars and motorcycles. The most epic moments are starred Trinity, especially when he remembers who he is.

Matrix Resurrections It will premiere on December 22, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.