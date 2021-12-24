Christmas 2021 has arrived and in Espinof we were not going to miss our appointment with the most outstanding cinema that can be seen these days. This time it is a special edition due to the very important dates in which we are, but that does not mean that there are both film premieres and streaming news, launches in physical format and titles that can be seen on Spanish wide-ranging television. national -in the latter I have given priority to function as entertainment for the whole family given the dates in which we meet-. Today there are 13 chosen that I review below:

At the cinema

‘Matrix Resurrections’

The fourth installment of the saga is the best sequel so far, although it is fair to note that it is far from the fundamental first part. Lana Wachowski bet here to go against the current of what one might expect from a return of these characteristics, something very welcome in these times.

Criticism in Espinof

‘West Side Story’

The beloved musical from 1961 is updated by Steven spielberg in a film that respects the original film, based in turn on a play, but makes certain very effective tweaks to bring it closer to modern audiences. Visually it is a joy for the senses and also the cast is very well chosen.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Sing 2!’ (‘Sing 2’)

Second installment of a nice animated film that knew how to deliver what it promised without getting too complicated. Let’s hope that the repetition effect does not work against him and here we also find a more than worthy family pastime.

In streaming

‘Don’t Look Up’ (‘Don’t Look Up’)

The last great Netflix film premiere of this 2021 is a film with a cast full of stars seduced by the satire it proposes Adam McKay. The question remains as to the extent to which reality itself surpasses what we see here, but that this does not prevent us from enjoying its virtues.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Being the Ricardos’

The new movie of Aaron Sorkin She is too ambitious as she brings together several crises in Lucille Ball’s life in just a few days. That leads him to not being completely successful in any of the facets it covers, but the story is interesting enough to hook you and both Nicole Kidman What Javier Bardem They are very good in their respective roles. You have it on Amazon Prime Video.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Charm’

The wait for the arrival of this great animated film to Disney + has been shorter than expected, since it is still a movement so that the platform is essential for many during these days. Always highly entertaining and often brilliant, it is a safe bet to have a good time with the family.

Criticism in Espinof

In physical format

‘Ana and the Apocalypse’ (‘Anna and the Apocalypse’)





This funny parodic horror musical finally comes to our country that tells a zombie awakening in the middle of the Christmas holidays. Curious and entertaining, but it also leaves you feeling that the idea you propose is better than the way you execute it. Despite this, it deserves a chance.

Criticism in Espinof

in TV

‘Spider-Man 2’





The best film of the trilogy of Sam raimi about the Marvel superhero. Returning to what already worked in the first installment and correcting some of its problems, everything related to the confrontation with the villain played by Alfred Molina leaves with a good taste in the mouth.

Friday at 18:15 in Cuatro

Criticism in Espinof

‘Moana’ (‘Moana’)





A Disney jewel with several unforgettable songs in which the studio also maintained its commitment to moving away from the usual image of princesses in this type of proposal. A first-rate adventure that it is true that lowers the level a little in its final section, but it is that before it is an unstoppable enjoyment.

Saturday at 10:05 in La 1

Criticism in Espinof

‘Notting Hill’





One of the most iconic romantic comedies of the 90s that benefits from the good work of Julia Roberts In this type of productions, the characteristic charm of Hugh grant or the secondary steal scenes from Rhys Ifans. It helps a lot to have someone on the script who moves like a fish in water in this subgenre like Richard Curtis.

Saturday at 3:40 p.m. in Cuatro

Criticism in Espinof

‘Stardust’





The closest thing that Hollywood has given us in recent years to ‘The Princess Bride’, although lagging a little behind that mythical film from the 80s. Matthew vaughn was very inspired adapting to Neil gaiman in a luminous film that captures the magic of stories.

Sunday at 3:45 pm in Paramount

Criticism in Espinof

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 1 and 2’ (‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’)





The denouement of the adventures of the young wizard embodied by Daniel Radcliffe. The first installment has a more intimate approach that, in my opinion, manages to surpass the literary original, while the second is a vibrant epic, but it lacks that something to achieve greatness, which is not helped by that questionable epilogue.

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on laSexta (they play both consecutively)

Criticism in Espinof of Part 1

Criticism in Espinof from Part 2

‘Jumanji: Next Level’ (Jumanji: Next Level ‘)





A sequel that bets on maintaining what already worked in the first installment, which can give rise to a certain feeling of monotony. The good work of its cast and how effective it becomes when it bets openly on the comic make up for it so that one can spend an entertaining time with it.

Criticism in Espinof