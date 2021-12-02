Matrix NFTs make Nifty's down, FTX.US adds support for Ethereum NFTs, Baby Sharks tokens ...

The Matrix NFT Revelations

Increased demand for the sale of Warner Bros. Matrix NFT avatars at Nifty’s this week caused the website’s purchase page to crash.

Earlier this month, The film studio announced that it would release 100,000 unique Matrix-inspired avatars at $ 50 each as part of a promotional campaign for the new Matrix Resurrections movie. which will hit theaters in the United States on December 22.

After more than 300,000 Matrix fans lined up for the sale on November 30, Nifty’s was forced to start and stop the queue multiple times due to “infrastructure issues” induced by peak capacity.

Hello again everyone. While we are obviously still working through the launch not going the way we had hoped it would, we appreciate every single one of you that have hung in with us, and we want to send a very sincere “thank you” from our team. – Nifty’s (@Niftys) December 1, 2021

After the queue was paused several times, other problems started to occur, such as users moving up or down the queue, the buy button not working, and failed transactions when trying to pay.

At press time, there are still 347,133 people waiting in line and the issues remain unsolved. Nifty’s has said which is still actively working to fix the issues and has offered to all Nifty’s users who queued up on November 30 a free “glitch in the Matrix” NFT for the inconvenience caused.

Queue for Warner Bros. Matrix avatars. Source: Nifty’s

Tokenized Baby Sharks

Pinkfong, the creators of the popular and alarmingly hypnotic nursery rhyme Baby Shark, they released an NFT collection with content from the music video.

The collection consists of a one-off piece and five limited editions, and the NFTs feature Baby Shark’s character along with all five of his family members in a series of animated and holographic GIFs backed by new original music.

The auction and sale will take place at Makersplace on December 3, and the carbon emissions from the sale will be calculated and offset by the Aerial sustainability platform. The auction starting price for the single NFT has not been specified, but the highest bidder will receive a custom vinyl record of the music represented on the token.

NFT from Baby Shark. Source: Makersplace

Baby Shark’s music video has more than 9.7 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-watched video on the platform.

MBA Students Raise USD 3,000 for a Scholarship Fund

A group of Master of Business Administration (MBA) students from the Parisian branch of the INSEAD business school raised USD 3,000 for the school’s Robin Hood scholarship fund through the sale of NFT.

Ferdinand Issels, Michelle Yu, and two other students created a Nyan Cat-inspired NFT titled “RobinGood # 1” depicting Robin Hood riding a salamander from the school’s emblem. The project was part of a week-long, student-led fundraising drive for the school fund that supports need-based scholarships.

NFT Robin Good from INSEAD students. Source: OpenSea

The NFT was auctioned in fiat currency so that any student could participate and It was acquired by the lawyer and banker of Goldman Sachs Alberto Marega for 2,600 euros, about USD 3,000, and has since been coined in OpenSea.

“It is an incredible feeling that we have been able to use this technology to contribute to a good cause”, Issels said, adding that “I hope this encourages others to continue exploring the positive impacts that blockchain-based technology can offer.”

FTX adds support for Ethereum NFTs

FTX.US today revealed that its NFT market has expanded support for Ethereum-based NFTs.

gm! Ethereum NFTs are live on https://t.co/IER7ate2sU! We’re excited to expand our NFT marketplace, allowing users to buy, sell, and display their Ethereum NFTs alongside their Solana NFTs for the first time! Probably nothing. pic.twitter.com/DREqxvNDVc – FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) December 1, 2021

Both FTX and the company’s US subsidiary entered the industry in September, with the launch of limited-functionality NFT markets. The following month, FTX.US expanded its platform by supporting Solana-based NFTs.

The FTX.US website now hosts a collectible list of popular Ethereum-based projects, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Meebits and Pudgy Penguins.

Ethereum NFT Collections. Source: FTX.US

Other NFT news

NFT’s upcoming mobile-based game Guild of Guardians generated $ 5.3 million from the sale of two lots of its native GEMS token on Tuesday. Token sales were surpassed 82 times, with some 808,000 registered users and more than 10,700 new GEMS holders purchasing a maximum of $ 500 worth of tokens.

Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the now-defunct Silk Road dark web marketplace, caused quite a stir Wednesday by announcing his own NFT collection of hand-drawn artwork to be auctioned at Superare this month. Proceeds from the auction will help fund a fund to support Ulbricht’s efforts to get out of jail.

