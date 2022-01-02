The recent release of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ opened the door for the popular sci-fi franchise to go ahead with more installments. Despite the fact that the box office performance of the new film Lana Wachowski has been worse than expected, in Warner They were quick to comment that a fifth was a possibility, but now Keanu reeves and the producer James McTeigue They have thrown two jugs of cold water on that possibility.

McTeigue and Reeves’ views

We already knew that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ was not the beginning of a new trilogy, but McTeigue, best known for his role as director of titles such as ‘V for Vendetta’ or ‘The enigma of the crow’, has gone further in an interview granted to Collider in which has highlighted the following:

At the moment, it is only the movie that you have seen. We have no prequels in mind. We have no sequels in mind. There is no other trilogy.

It is true that it leaves the door open to change your mind in the future, but things do not look good if Wachowski really does not have any plans on how to continue the story where it left off at the end of ‘Matrix Resurrections’. In addition, Reeves has indicated that he does not believe that we will have ‘Matrix 5’:

I do not think so. If I had to take a poll … no, no poll, no vote. I’d say Lana won’t make another ‘Matrix’ movie.

Of course, the actor also wanted to make it clear that they count on him in case it is done, also joking about its possible title: “Resurrections Redux“In the end it all depends on Lana Wachowski, because at Warner they made it clear that they were only interested in moving forward with her at the helm and it does not seem that it will be the case. At least not for the moment.

I am one of those who did enjoy ‘Matrix Resurrections’, but that does not mean that I need the saga to have more deliveries, so almost better to leave it as is. Do you want me to go ahead or with four films – plus ‘Animatrix’ – have you had enough?