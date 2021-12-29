With the new installment of the Matrix, many wonder if there will be Matrix 5. In this note, we tell you how likely it is.

The Matrix Resurrections is already among us, but Will we see Neo again in an upcoming Matrix 5? So that you stay calm, we are going to talk about what the future of Matrix, whether the fifth part of Matrix I came in the form of a sequel or a prequel, no spoilers for the latest installment of the film.

If you want to know the answer to whether or not there will be a fifth installment, We tell you quite directly: there is not going to be a fifth installment of the Matrix. And this comes from an official confirmation from the producer of the last film James McTeigue. Which makes sense, considering that the critics of The Matrix Resurrections they were quite mixed. Some loved the movie, but others said it was somewhat unnecessary considering the ending they had given the trilogy.

The new installment of Matrix tells us a little more about the story of Neo Y Trinity after the events of Matrix Revolutions. But many considered that we would never see these characters again. Nevertheless, Lana Wachowski managed to write a script that would allow these two characters to return.

In an interview with Collider to promote the film, the producer revealed that they are not in the plans to Wool nor in his do Matrix 5.Look, for us, I think, right now, it’s just a movie that you saw. We don’t have a prequel in mind. How so we don’t have a sequel in mind either. We have no more trilogy. But I think the film works at the level that it is open to the interpretation of the audience “.

McTeigue He also explained that both he and Wool They believe that people can fill in the gaps, both temporal and plot, that exist since they are there for the public to interpret in their own way. The Matrix Resurrections tells a story in itself as it did at the time the complete Matrix trilogy. When this one ended, it wasn’t in anyone’s plans to make a sequel considering how much Trinity as Neo they were dead. But it seems that Wool Y McTeigue managed to find a story worth telling so that there is a fourth installment. And who knows, that is the key there “at this time”, since nobody knows what could happen in the future.

