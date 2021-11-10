Someone imagines that Matrix 4 was an unfinished film that never finished shooting or released in theaters. That was about to happen.

The actress Jessica henwick is one of the new members of the cast of Matrix 4. She plays Bugs and it will have some very spectacular action scenes. Now he has wanted to review how the filming was and the problems caused by the pandemic.

In a recent interview, he first talked about his preparation for the film. Matrix 4:

“That’s a place where I felt pressure because those fights are so central to the series. Those moments from the original have stuck in my head, a lot of those fighting rhythms. So that’s really where I felt intimidated going in. He knew he had to be performing here. You’re acting with Keanu Reeves. It’s John Wick. He knows what he is doing. You can’t hold it, no way. I had to give it my all. I was training pretty hard in the lead-up and we kept training throughout the shoot. “

Jessica henwick He also wanted to explain the reason why Matrix 4 he almost did not finish his filming:

“When they closed us because of COVID and we left for three months, I was still at home training every day, although we did not know if we were going to return. When we were shut down for COVID, Director Lana Wachowski said: Well, maybe that’s it. We may not go back and film the rest. Perhaps the new Matrix will disappear like this legendary film that is incomplete, and no one will be able to see it. Maybe that’s what it’s supposed to be. And we all said: No, you have to finish the movie. But she really toyed with the idea of ​​just quitting… For me, even though I didn’t know if we would go back, I couldn’t think about it, so I trained throughout the break because I just had to focus. I just had to be positive and say: No, we are going to finish the movie. We have to do it. This can’t be how my Matrix journey ends.

Official synopsis:

Matrix 4 It will show us a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it. Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) he is forced to go after the white rabbit again. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than on previous occasions.

The movie Matrix 4 It will premiere on December 22, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.