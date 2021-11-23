The Chinese company is still alive outside of the smartphone business as we can see with its new MateBook E 2022, a tablet that becomes a PC and that carries Windows 11 from home.

For a long time the computer business realized that it could coexist with that of tablets, to the point that once they were powerful enough the barrier between both worlds disappeared.

Microsoft’s Surface is an example of this, since it is half tablet half portable, and after it many have appeared. Being the MateBook E 2022 the last member of this great family.

The MateBook E 2022 has just been introduced in China and Huawei’s new commitment to continue succeeding in the world of personal computers focused on productivity and office automation. These are its characteristics:

Huawei MateBook E Screen 12.6 ”| 2,560 x 1,600px | OLED | 16:10 | 600 nits Processor Intel i5-1130G7 | Intel i7-1160G7 RAM Up to 16 GB | LDDRX4 Graphic card Intel Iris X Integrated Internal memory PCIe Gen. 4 SSD up to 512GB Battery 42 Wh | 65W fast charge OS Windows 11 Home Edition Connections WiFi 6 | Bluetooth 5.1 | Support for M-Pen

After leaving its first edition in 2017, the Huawei Mate E 2022 arrives to renew a line of convertible tablets with Windows 11 that were already ambitious at the time.

With the renovation, Huawei has put the focus on the 12.6-inch panel, which is OLED and with 2.5K resolution (2,560 by 1,600 px) and in the processor, being the chosen chips the i5-1130G7 or i7-1160G7, both with integrated Intel Iris X graphics card.

The operating system of both models is Windows 11 Home Edition and with the possibility to choose between 8 Gb or 16 GB LPDDR4X, which makes it clear that it is an eminently portable computer (like its RAM).

The internal memory ranges from 256 to 512 GB of an NVMe SSD, so it promises to have hardly any loading times, and one 42 Wh battery with 65 W fast charge (We do not know estimated time of actual use in hours).

From the outside, Huawei’s option is very interesting since the chosen components and the size of the tablet make it very interesting for those who need a laptop that is very easy to transport, powerful and with good autonomy.

At the moment has been presented in China and we do not know if it will reach Europe, just like we don’t know anything about its price. It will be time to wait.