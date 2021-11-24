In June, a generation of fans of the classic characters He-Man and their enemy Skeletor, faced the reinvention of the original material. Masters of the Universe: Revelation by Kevin Smith had the peculiar goal of resizing a linear argument in something new and with its own identity. Smith, who declared himself a staunch fan of the iconic 1980s anime, vowed to pull it off. In addition, before the premiere he announced that his version about the world of Masters of the Universe, sought to bring new depth to a children’s universe.

The promise resulted in a surprising and unexpected plot twist, sparking a sour tirade about the production. Smith played with expectations and shifted the core of the story beyond He-Man. The result was an argument that took considerable risk, which ended up turning the reboot into a bitter discussion about the integrity of the original. A week after its premiere, Kevin Smith had to defend his work from criticism and a wave of disappointment at the expected production.

The second part, simply called Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part II it is a worthy conclusion to a complicated experiment. One that again takes risks (for better or for worse) to give its characters personality and identity. He does it with a obvious attention to detail and especially with the awareness that the original anime it was at the time, a lucky accident. With a dense history that holds the promise of many others, Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part II make several decisions at the same time.

On the one hand, that of endowing his characters with a series of conflicts as subtle as they are well delineated. From guilt, fear, the conception of power to a very broad notion of moral responsibility, Smith reconstructs the concept of the hero. Or at least, the one-dimensional champion of Eternia, This time he returns with all the stature of a hard-won battle. If in the previous part there were complaints about obvious absences, Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part II repair the error intelligently. But he does it, in addition, without losing the sense of destiny and the mysteries of magic that I announce in his previous chapters.

Great battles, new alliances in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’

For those who regretted the change in the original formula of the program, the second part has something vindictive. But despite the return of long-awaited characters from the original plot, the plot has the ability to open up new spaces and stories. So many that perhaps one of the errors in the narration of Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part II be your ambition and limited resources. After all and despite good intentions to strengthen the story, this is still a narrative with clear guidelines.

And on this occasion, although it breaks some premises, it also underpins others. So the show ends up being a curious combination of old and new, in the midst of a precarious balance. For its final leg it is inevitable that the weight will tilt from side to side other. But also, what Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part II demonstrate your commitment to sustaining a new language for a story that has become a generational phenomenon. For all the good – and some bad – reasons, Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part II remember that it is still a simple conflict. And that he survived – again – this apocalypse that swept away old loves, friendships and views on good and evil.