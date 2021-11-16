We had been without news for a while of the live action series of one of the Microsoft XBOX flagship video games and we already have the first teaser trailer from ‘Halo: The Series’, which confirms the arrival of the adaptation in 2022 on the Paramount + platform.

Pablo Schreiber is in charge of embodying the Master Chief John 117, a super soldier who is part of the Spartan II program and who will be key in a conflict between humanity and the alien threat of The Covenant in the XXVI century.

Along with Schreiber, ‘Halo’ has its cast with Natascha McElhone like Dr. Catherine Halsey; Jen taylor She will once again play Cortana, the advanced AI; while we will also have Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy.

The series comes from the hand of Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, with the second acting as showrunner of the nine episodes that will make up the first season of the series. Otto Bathurst heads the board of directors alongside Jonathan Liebesman, MJ Bassett, Roel Reiné and Jet Wilkinson.

The project was originally conceived for Showtime, and in fact its producing arm is behind it. However, the thinking heads of Viacom referred her to Paramount +.