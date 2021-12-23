Massive closure of Apple Stores in the US and Canada due to tsunami of covid cases

At least a dozen Apple Stores in the United States and Canada are closed this week, just on the best-selling days of the year, in the days leading up to Christmas.

The cause is none other than positive covid outbreaks among point-of-sale employees.

The information comes from Bloomberg, which also says that the retail stores of the brand that owns the iPhone close when more than 10 percent of their employees are infected.

This is creating serious revenue problems for these stores, as they will not be able to physically service customers’ last-minute Christmas purchases.

The stores are located in different parts of the United States, from Dadeland in Miami and The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach, to Lenox Square in Atlanta, Highland Village in Houston and Summit Mall in Ohio.

There is also an Apple outlet closed for the same reason in Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, Canada.

The company also closed stores in Hawaii, Maryland, Texas and Ottawa in early December, although those locations have already reopened.

Apple told Bloomberg in a statement that they monitor “conditions regularly” and adjust “health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees.”

“We remain committed to a comprehensive approach to our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, mask protection of employees and customers, deep cleaning and paid sick leave,” they added from Cupertino.

Apple Stores strategy: delivery in two hours

With the idea of ​​counteracting the decline in sales for this cause, Apple Stores are offering customers who buy online free courier delivery in just two hours on a set of devices.

The offer applies to iPhones and accessories, but not to some special Macs or to certain types of orders that include payments with financing or bank transfer.

According to Apple, consumers can receive these two-hour delivery orders for free if they order before 12 PM on Friday, December 24.

With the appearance of the omicron variant, and the increase in cases of coronavirus, Apple delayed its plans to return to its corporate offices, a program that was scheduled for February 2022. In addition, it restored the mask requirements in all its stores in the States United, something that had been suspended.