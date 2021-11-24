Corduroy is back to become the new star fabric of the season and Massimo Dutti he knows. Far from hating or tiring, this fabric is capable of adapting to all possible styles, even the most elegant and classic. In the form of two and three pieces, the Spanish firm shows us a way bet on this texture so groundbreaking in the best possible way: breaking all the established rules.

Two and three piece sets

You can dress in a classic and elegant way while opting for groundbreaking touches. In this way, the new collection of the brand is accompanied by this very demodé texture and it does so in a wide range of colors that goes from classic to beige to a striking petrol blue.





In the form of a blazer, waistcoat and pleated trousers, this set can be combined completely or separately, adding versatility to our daily lives (as well as originality).





The aesthetics of the 70s threatens again

With an effect Boomerang that goes back and forth, the aesthetic of the 70s (re) appears again with this look based on a wool blazer, patterned vest, shirt and flared corduroy pants. A perfect style for all those who are still anchored in that (wonderful) decade.





Photos | Massimo Dutti