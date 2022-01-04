We are already starting a new year and Microsoft is preparing for new launches of its service Xbox Game Pass, one of the best options for those who want to access a huge video game catalog at a low cost. The next games coming to Xbox Game Pass will be available at Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Windows PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Today, January 4, three separate games were added to the Xbox Game Pass service, starting with Gorogoa, considered an evolution of the puzzle game and winner of the Debut Game award at the BAFTA Game Awards; Olija It is a game about a castaway who seeks to escape from a hostile country; The Pedestrian is a 2D puzzle platformer that takes us through a dynamic city.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition It will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass service this Thursday, January 6, after its arrival in November had been leaked. This collection of the original trilogy presents the definitive versions with visuals and improved gameplay, making it the ideal option to enter this science fiction franchise that made Bioware famous.

The fun indie game Embr It will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass on Thursday, offering a physics-based gameplay where we take on the role of a group of firefighters, who are in charge of putting out the fires that arise in the city.

Outer Wilds returns to the Xbox Game Pass service and will be available on consoles, PC and the cloud. This space exploration game is special for curious players as we explore a handmade solar system full of hidden wonders.

Spelunky 2 It will also come to Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC, but we will have to wait until next week to enjoy the sequel to one of the most recognized roguelites of two generations ago. Spelunky 2 lets you discover the secrets of the deep alone or with friends in cooperative mode.

Finally, the Game Preview of The Anacrusis It’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass next week, offering a four-player cooperative experience in the first-person shooter genre. Take on hordes of aliens and unlock new weapons, perks, and abilities to survive.

These are all the games that Microsoft announced for its service Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January, so more surprises await us in the following weeks. It was already known that Mass Effect Legendary Edition would come to the service, but The Outer Wilds, Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis are good indie proposals.