Throughout 2021 we saw how Xbox Game Pass received an extensive catalog of high-quality games, both first and third parties. In this way, 2022 will not be the exception. It is so the first list of novelties for this year includes the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and more.

That’s right, the remastered collection of the first three titles in BioWare’s acclaimed series is coming to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play in just a few days. Similarly, we find top-notch indie titles like Spelunky 2, Gorogoa Y Outer Wild. Next the complete list:

–Gorogoa (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

–Olija (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

–Embr (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 6

–Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) EA Play – January 6

–Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 6

–Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) – January 13

–The Anacrusis (Previous) (Console and PC) – January 13

Without a doubt, a first-rate catalog that offers experiences that will surely be liked by more than one person. Next to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the standalone offering shows that Game Pass is a great place for people to enjoy these little titles.

Editor’s Note:

Obviously the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the most striking title, but experiences like Gorogoa Y Outer Wilds, which were posted by Annapurna, and are worth a lot, but a lot worth it, and are some of my favorite indies, so don’t miss out.

