We are at the beginning of the month, at the beginning of 2022 and that means that Xbox Game Pass must offer us its new games for January. Microsoft’s service has not failed us and here we have the new batch of games that will join during the first fortnight.

Along with those that we were able to meet today and that are already available (The Pedestrian, Gorogoa and Olija), we add five more games. The most relevant of them is the pack that contains the Commander Sephard Trilogy, one of the best galactic adventures in video game history. Here you have the complete list:

Embr

Date: January 6th.

January 6th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One of those crazy things that appear from time to time, you install to play and it surprises you with its crazy things. Join up with up to three friends and manage to lead the most disorganized fire team in the world. The fire spreads, but not as much as his incompetence trying to put out the flames.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Date: January 6th.

January 6th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

The great bombshell of this batch for Xbox Game Pass. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the definitive compilation of BioWare’s magnum opus. The three main titles brought together, with a huge face lift and with the same infinity of possibilities when it comes to playing them.

Outer Wilds

Date: January 6th.

January 6th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Outer Wilds is a title that requires us to rake our brains to discover what is happening in the solar system. A catastrophe does not stop happening and exploration is the order of the day to unravel the mystery behind the civilization that once inhabited this region of the universe.

Spelunky 2

Date: January 13th.

January 13th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

The sequel to one of the great indies of recent years. Spelunky 2 is a platform roguelike in which we will have to dig relentlessly to discover the route to advance. Creativity is one of the strengths when making decisions, whether we play alone or with friends.

The Anacrusis

Date: January 13th.

January 13th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This time we have The Anacrusis in its preview version, premiering from the first day in the service. We are facing a cooperative first person shooter, in which up to four people can participate. The idea is that we will have to survive waves of aliens in a huge galactic ship, arming ourselves with all kinds of gadgets.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Along with those who we were able to meet yesterday, we add a new work that will leave the service soon. Specifically, all They will no longer be available as of January 15: