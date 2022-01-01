Mass Effect Andromeda may not be the best installment of the Bioware series in terms of playability or history, but if we put aside all the bugs that the game had at its launch, it is a title that did not look bad for the game. epoch. The new Mass Effect will use Unreal Engine 5 instead of Frostbite, but Mass effect Andromeda 8K with ray tracing It will leave you open-mouthed and eager for the series of Shepard and company to return. Although technically the commander does not return.

Digital Dreams is a channel specialized in push a multitude of games with impossible resolutions and functions to the limit. He has done it with games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Red Redemption 2 and now he has had Mass Effect Andromeda, a game quite underrated by much of the gaming community. East 8K video shows what Mass Effect Andromeda would look like with a resolution boost and the realism of Beyond all Limits ray tracing ReShade. Check out.

Not that the tools used change the original aesthetics of the Bioware game too much, but increased resolution and realistic lighting and reflections ray tracing give it a truly next-generation look. Too bad that to move all this you need an ultra powerful and expensive computer equipped with an RTX 3090 graphic, harder to watch than an Xbox Series X and a PS5 combined.

We will see that BioWare is capable of doing with Unreal Engine 5 for the new installment of the Mass Effect series, but without a doubt that this video will awaken the Andromeda bug in more than one. Do youYou got to play this fourth installment of the Mass Effect saga?