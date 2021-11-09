Mass Effect: a new sequel is coming and we analyze the new image of the next Bioware space opera

To celebrate N7 Day, Bioware posted a new image of the upcoming Mass Effect. We tell you all the details, in this note!

On November 7, within the framework of the N7 Day, the community of Mass effect celebrated the existence of the space opera of Bioware as is the custom every year. However, there was also a surprise: an image of the next installment of the saga was published and it hides more secrets than it may appear at first glance.

Analysis of the new image of Mass Effect

The image was uploaded on the social networks of Bioware and Mass effect– Shows a spaceship parked in front of a crater and four characters heading towards it, presumably after exiting the vehicle. But that is not all. Next, we tell you all the details that can be obtained from the image of Mass effect published in the N7.

The crater – It is not clear what caused the crater, but if the characters get close, it must be for something. Are they remnants of a past war? A creature? A natural object on the planet? If we get even more analysts with the image, we can see what a body appears to be.

Figures approaching the crater : we see four characters approaching the crater, presumably after leaving the ship. One of them seems to be a Krogan: it has red armor, but … Is it Wrex? Then, Bioware would connect the fifth installment with the events of the original trilogy and somehow made Wrex survive his apocalyptic end. The rest of the figures are unrecognizable, although they could have white or light blue armor.

The ship: The spaceship has a design never before seen in the saga, although it obviously reminds us of the Normandy from the original trilogy and the Tempest from Andromeda. For now, we do not know what its power is, but we do confirm that it has cannons on its sides. Is peace over in the galaxy? There is also an "SFX", which unlike "SR1" ("Special Reconnaissance 1") of Mass effect original, it could be a nod to the original codename of the first Mass effect from Bioware.

There is no release date for the new Mass effect from Bioware.

