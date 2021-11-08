It is also activating HD Voice , which increases the frequencies that are collected in the calls. The human voice ranges from 80 to 14,000 Hz, but calls were typically limited to frequencies between 300 and 3,400 Hz. With HD Voice, that frequency increases by 50 to 7,000 Hz , in addition to 16-bit audio depths, generally offering an improvement in audio quality.

The first part was not fulfilled, but the second did. For a few days, most of operator customers of the MoreMobile Group they are getting VoLTE support on their mobiles without having to do anything. The only thing you have to have is a mobile phone compatible with the technology.

Last July, Meinrad Spenger announced that they were in VoLTE technology implementation phase for its customers, starting in August with Android terminals, and at the end of September for Apple . In addition, they confirmed that by the end of the year the vast majority of customers would have it available.

Among the operators that we have been able to confirm are receiving VoLTE we find MásMóvil, Yoigo and Pepephone, although other MVNOs that use Yoigo coverage are also receiving it, such as Call Now or AQUA. It is not necessary to do anything to activate it beyond restarting the mobile. If we go to the settings of our SIM card, the option to activate VoLTE calls should appear.

Activation is becoming widespread, although it may not yet reach all users for a few weeks. What is clear is that everyone will receive it before the end of the year. Also, keep in mind that VoLTE only works through the Yoigo and Orange networks. In the case of resorting to the Movistar network, the third one used by Yoigo at the priority level, VoLTE does not work and it is downgraded to 3G.

VoLTE enhancements

The VoLTE It is one of the most important improvements that 4G allows at a technological level. Until now, the calls that were made from these operators forced the mobile coverage down to 3G, with the consequent reduction in speed and even loss of coverage if we only had access to 4G. In the case of going down to 2G, it is practically no longer possible to browse data.

Among the advantages of VoLTE we find the possibility of maintaining 4G coverage when making a call, starting it faster, and the use of HD quality codecs to hear calls more clearly.

3G is going to disappear in the next few years, hence it is important that all calls use, at a minimum, 4G. This is why, as there are still many devices that are only compatible with 2G or 3G, which would be left without working if it were decided completely turn off 2G and 3G. For this reason, first the 3G will be turned off, and then, in many years, the 2G will follow.

Something that is usually activated together with VoLTE is VoWiFi, which allows making calls through the WiFi network when we do not have mobile coverage, such as areas surrounded by wide walls where there are routers with WiFi, but the antennas do not reach.