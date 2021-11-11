The multi-brand strategy of telecommunications operators has been the usual trend in recent years, serving to stratify the market according to the type of users to which each brand is directed, but after operations of concentration of operators lived in parallel, sometimes there are groups that accumulate brands with profiles that are too similar.

To prevent the multi-brand strategy from turning against it, this year Orange began a brand simplification after integrating the clients of República Móvil in Simyo, and those of Amena in Orange. The MoreMobile Group, which is the one who brings together the most private brands under its umbrella, so far it has not made almost any of its brands disappear, but the silent integration started long ago.

Hits Mobile “launches” mobile rates

Many of the MVNOs that use Yoigo’s coverage (including some proprietary operators and independent MVNOs that hang under its network) have long shared increasingly similar rates, and Hits Mobile has been the last to join this integration of rates after the update your offer.

For now, Hits Mobile will continue to maintain Vodafone coverage, but has simplified its contract rates, improving them with a general increase in gigabytes. The result is three main rates that are familiar to us.

Unlimited minutes and 5 GB for 6.90 euros .

. Unlimited minutes and 20 GB for 12.90 euros .

. Unlimited minutes and 50 GB for 14.90 euros.

It’s about the same three rates that we found in sister brands of the same Group, such as Netllar, Oceans and cablemovil, but also in OMVs such as mobilfree, Avatel, Alterna, Avanza fiber, nored, telmi or Jiayu.

As a particularity that allows Hits Mobile to differentiate from other sister MVNOs, in addition to coverage, Hits maintains a parallel offer that includes national and international minutes to 66 countries. Specifically, with 9 GB for 11.90 euros, 23 GB for 17.90 euros, or 30 GB for 23.90 euros. Instead, Hits does not have family rates with three lines and shared data, as is usual in the majority of MásMóvil MVNOs.

Other common rates of OMVs brothers are 12 GB for 9.90 euros or 100 GB for 24.90 euros, but these are not found in Hits. In combined fiber and mobile, the differences are not huge either, but Hits are planted in the fiber at 100 Mbps: with 5 GB on the mobile for 31.80 euros per month, with 20 GB for 37.80 euros, or with 50 GB for 39.80 euros per month.