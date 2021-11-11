The MásMóvil group does not want to be left behind in the latest market trends and has decided to improve Hits Mobile’s contract plans with an increase in gigs. The operator’s offer has gone from having four to three plans with significant improvements except for its cheapest plan, which remains unchanged. These are the three options of mobile contract rates offered by the operator:

Hits Mobile, the company that rejoined the yellow group’s plans earlier this year with a fare renewal, just received a new impulse updating their fiber optic and mobile plans and also their contract mobile plans. An important step in which the proposal is simplified by improving the conditions to the previous offer. However, prepaid plans have been left out, for the moment, of this improvement in Hits Mobile’s rates.

New offer of international rates

Hits Mobile’s international rates also change. On this occasion, the company has also chosen to offer three modalities where the boost to mobile Internet capacity stands out. Previously the maximum of gigabytes offered was 12 GB to navigate and now reaches 30 GB adding unlimited international calls. These are the three options in terms of international rates:

International 9 GB: Includes unlimited national and international calls and 9 GB to navigate for 11.90 euros per month

International 23 GB: For a price of 17.90 euros per month we have unlimited national and international calls and 23 GB to navigate.

International 30 GB: The most complete option of Hits Mobile has 30 GB to navigate and unlimited national and international calls for 23.90 euros per month.

Following the boost with the increase in gigs to navigate their mobile rates, Hits Mobile also updates its proposal for convergent rates where all its customers can enjoy an Internet connection at home. 100 MB, a mobile and fixed line with unlimited calls to landlines and 60 minutes to national mobiles. In this case, the mobile operator also reduces its proposal from four to three alternatives.

The fiber and mobile tariff more economical includes 100 MB fiber, a line with 5 GB and fixed for 31.80 euros per month, although for 3 months it can be enjoyed for 26.80 euros per month.

The intermediate option has a 100 MB Internet line and a 20 GB line and unlimited calls for 37.80 euros per month. As with the most economical option, for 3 months you can pay for this rate 32.80 euros per month, that is, it has a 5 euro discount.

Finally, the option More complete Hits Mobile’s fiber and mobile tariff has a 100 MB FTTH connection and a 50 GB mobile line to navigate and unlimited calls for 39.80 euros per month. During the first 3 months the fee is 34.80 euros.

And so conclude all the news and proposals that the MásMóvil group has included in its OMV Hits Mobile, highlighting the wide rise in gigs to navigate its mobile contract rates.