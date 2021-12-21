The Maserati MC20 Cabrio 2023 is already on its way. The first prototype has already left the facilities of the Trident brand in Modena, dressed in a new camouflage, but without leaving a detail in sight. A tailor-made suit that reproduces the color of the sky and clouds, which owners will enjoy along with great features.

With the sky as a roof, this is how the brand of the Trident has dressed the first prototype of the new Maserati MC20 Cabrio 2023 which has just rolled off the assembly lines of the headquarters workshops located in Modena. The Italian brand expands the offer with the second body of the new sports car Italian, and whose debut is expected next summer.

The new variant of the Maserati MC20 has been thoroughly camouflaged, revealing only the front view and slightly the side, but without a single track from the rear or roof. What’s more, the Italian brand’s camouflage specialists have warped the ceiling view with special pieces to prevent a single detail from being glimpsed. And especially there is one that is the most intriguing, whether it will be a canvas roof or not, and whether it will be electro-hydraulic or manual. Questions that will not be answered until it is revealed because, hardly, it will lose camouflage before its official revelation.

The Maserati MC20 Cabrio 2023 appears, for the first time, as a camouflaged prototype

The Maserati MC20 Cabrio will be a reality in summer 2022

What is certain is that the specifications of the MC20 Convertible will be the same as those of the closed roof model. Maserati has confirmed that the sophisticated chassis developed together with the specialist Dallara, and the bodywork made of carbon fiber and composite materials remain intactTherefore, the brand located in Viale Ciro Menotti will try to contain the weight as much as possible.

The Maserati MC20 Cabrio 2023 will also keep the powerful intact 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-six cylinder engine dubbed “Nettuno”. A block that has not succumbed to electrification, thanks to a sophisticated combustion system, with which the supercar is capable of delivering a maximum power of 630 hp and 730 Nm of maximum torque. Together with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers these figures to the asphalt via the rear axle, the new convertible will offer top-notch performance with just a few tenths of difference in performance values.

It should be remembered that the coupe reaches 100 km / h, from standstill, in just 2.9 seconds, so in this model it will slightly exceed 3 seconds. The new MC20 Cabrio is one of the great novelties of the Italian brand for 2022, and its world presentation is expected in the first half of the year, although the firm also has the new GranTurismo ready. In 2023, the brand’s first electric vehicle will make an appearance with the MC20 Folgore.