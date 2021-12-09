The present and the future of the video game industry cannot be understood without the past, those years in which everything was experimentation, there was nothing settled and you had to squeeze your brain more than ever. In this field few stood out more than Masayuki Uemura.

The former Nintendo engineer passed away on December 6 at the age of 78, as Oricon News reports. The importance of Uemura in the trajectory of videogames is fundamental and absolutely fundamental to understand the success of Nintendo in the last decades.

With an initial job at Sharp, Uemura became part of the Big N in 1972 and Under his leadership, two colossal consoles were formed, such as the NES and the SNES.. “President Yamauchi told me to make a video game system, one that you can play on cartridges,” Uemura explained to Kotaku.

With this mandate in mind, Uemura created the Famicom (system name in Japan) and achieved a unprecedented success spreading around the world. His brilliance was such that he also led the creation of the SNES, the system known to be the Brain of the Beast due to its enormous capabilities.

The manager retained his position as general manager in Nintendo’s R&D division until 2004. After his retirement, continued working as an advisor for the company, while combining his routine as a professor at Ritsumeikan University in Japan.