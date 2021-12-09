Masayuki Uemura, creator of NES and SNES, has died

This December 9 we woke up with the news that Masayuki Uemura, one of the most important men behind the emblematic Nintendo consoles NES and SNES, died at the age of 78.

The news was shared by Ritsumeikan University, an institute of which he was director of studies and in which he worked since he retired from Nintendo (company in which he worked from 1971 to 2004), as well as by the Japanese media Oricon News, which clarified that the death occurred in the past 6th of December.

Uemura’s track record with Nintendo is a fascinating success story, originally working on Sharp Corporation selling photocell technology to various companies, including the Great N.

Gunpei Yokoi, best known for being the father of the Game Boy, raised with Uemura the possibility of integrating Sharp technology into an interactive venture. With Genyo Takeda developed in 1973 prototypes in which on-screen targets were shot with the help of light rays and photocells, and which served as the basis for Duck Hunt, game that lasted until 1984.

Within Nintendo, Uemura was assigned to the area of hardware development.

It was in the early 1980s that Uemura was entrusted to work as a architecture leader in a homemade machine that could run arcadia games, specifically the original Donkey kong from 1981.

The result of that work was Family Computer (Famicom), Nintendo’s first home console, 8-bit platform released in 1983 which became a bestseller and cultural icon.

Famicom came to America until 1985 renamed Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and boasting a redesign to appeal to audiences in the region.

It was so much the success of the Famicom / NES that Nintendo again designated Uemura as architecture leader to work on your following console, now 16-bit: Super famicom, launched in 1990 in Japan and in 1991 in America under the name Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and also showing off redesign.

Uemura retired from Nintendo in 2004 and it is indisputable that he was one of the key people for the company to become the titan of the video game industry that it is.