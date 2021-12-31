As there was recently talk that the future of Super Smash Bros. still undecided by Nintendo, gamers keep wondering what is going to happen with the saga that recently received its Ultimate installment, with all the characters that have gone through past games along with new ones at the beginning and later through up to two season passes. With the review of the year, the 4Gamer medium wanted to speak again with the director of the saga, Sakurai, who wanted to dedicate a few words to the players.

Whether it’s a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the return of Kid Icarus, a new IP or rescuing a past saga, “doing anything else is going to take some time, so it’s probably better to forget about me for a while“Sakurai has emphatically mentioned. In this way, the director makes it clear that the announcement of a new project on his part is far from taking place, which although it could be decided would be at a very early stage of development …

The final question is whether he has a message for 4Gamer readers, but he says he doesn’t really have anything to say except this:

During the 90’s, Sakurai got his start in the world of directing with Kirby’s Dream Land, Kirby’s Adventure, and Kirby Super Star. However, It was in 1999 when he released Super Smash Bros, the first title in a saga that has become a flagship of Nintendo by bringing together all its characters along with those of other companies. Since then, Kid Icarus: Uprising has been the installment that has stood out the most alongside fighting games. However, to this day it is totally unknown if the big N will bet with the director to continue Super Smash Bros. with a new installment or bet on a different project. What will end up happening?

