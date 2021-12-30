Masahiro Sakurai asks that we "forget about him" for now

After a lot of effort and work, Masahiro Sakurai and his team finally concluded with the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We still do not know what his next project will be, but the Japanese asked the community to forget about him for now since it will be a long time before we know something about his future.

As part of a recent interview with 4Gamer, Sakurai He said that he has not yet thought about what he will do now, however, he would like to continue being part of the gaming one way or another. Sakurai He suggested to fans not to ask him anything about his future, as it is still a bit uncertain. In his own words:

“Doing something else will take a while, so it’s probably for the best if they forget about me for a while.”

Curiously, Hideki Kamiya, director of PlatinumGames, he also had a similar request from fans when he started getting a lot of questions related to Bayonetta 3, so this is becoming a trend among Japanese developers.

Editor’s note: The truth is, Sakurai does deserve a break after everything she did with Smash. Even he doesn’t know yet what his next project will be, and at the moment he seems to have only one thing on his mind: vacations. Whatever your next project, it’s sure to be awesome.

Via: Nintendo life