Publication: November 22, 2021 Writer: Jeph loeb Illustrator: Tim Sale Periodicity: Special Variant cover: No Pages: 160 Price: 299.90 pesos

Spider-Man: Blue

Peter Prker’s first love was Gwen Stacy, yes, before Mary Jane Watson … Gwen tragically died at the hands of a terrible ruse orchestrated by the villainous Green Goblin. This book tells the story of how Peter and Gwen fell in love, everything Peter had to do to win the heart of the girl of his dreams, and how he lived through his loss.

Collect Spider-Man: Blue # 1-6.