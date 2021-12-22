Publication: December 20, 2021 Writer: Brian Michael Bendis Illustrator: Olivier Coipel Periodicity: Special Variant cover: No Pages: 208 Price: 299.90 pesos

Dynasty M

The M Dynasty is a world where mutants and humans coexist in peace and each hero seems to have achieved their fondest wishes. Welcome! Although everything seems magnificent, this utopia is far from how things should be and, when that “reality” begins to crumble, chaos and confusion will reign. The Marvel Universe will never be the same again.

Collect House of M # 1-8.