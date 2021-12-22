Publication: December 20, 2021

Writer: Brian Michael Bendis

Illustrator: Olivier Coipel

Periodicity: Special

Variant cover: No

Pages: 208

Price: 299.90 pesos

Dynasty M

The M Dynasty is a world where mutants and humans coexist in peace and each hero seems to have achieved their fondest wishes. Welcome! Although everything seems magnificent, this utopia is far from how things should be and, when that “reality” begins to crumble, chaos and confusion will reign. The Marvel Universe will never be the same again.

Collect House of M # 1-8.