Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will add two suits from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Insomniac Games has announced that it will publish a New free update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered that will add two new costumes based on the upcoming spider-man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thus, starting next December 10, players of the exclusive PS5 review will be able to equip Peter Parker with the Black and Gold suit and the Integrated Suit, which have been shown in a totally unexpected trailer.

The new Spider-Man suits based on the movie No Way Home They can only be equipped in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, that is, they will not be available in either Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or in the original PS4 game. It should be remembered that the remastering is acquired through the Ultimate Edition of the PS5 game, containing the original adventure along with the downloadable content of The city never sleeps.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, as the game is called in Spain, is not a simple update, since many of the game’s art assets have been fully updated in his day to harness the power of PS5. Characters have better skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation. It also takes advantage of ray-tracing and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles that stretch further into the distance, along with the same optional performance mode offered in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game. to 60 fps.

Among the rest of the news, it is worth mentioning that game loading is almost instantaneous, features 3D audio and uses haptic feedback from the DualSense. In addition, the remastering of the game already added at its launch three new suits for spider man, new photo mode functions and even new trophies. Will the On the Way Home outfits win over new players?