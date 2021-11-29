Marvel's Nick Fury has arrived at Fortnite

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 approaching its end, Epic Games has no intention of stopping its extensive catalog of collaborations. Thus, it was recently announced that Nick fury, director SHIELD, and one of Marvel’s most important characters, is already part of this battle royale.

As always, this collaboration includes more than just a skin. For those who have the necessary V-Bucks, they can purchase a bundle that includes: FIELD Bling Bundle, Director’s Scythe Pickaxe, First Strike Infiltration Glider, and Quinjets In Flight Loading Screen.

This isn’t the strangest thing he’s experienced. Grab the Nick Fury Bundle, which includes the Quinjets in Flight Loading Screen, in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/j7Pt25xs2I – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2021

Like other Marvel collaborations, Nick Futy’s skin It has a series of visual elements that make it quite similar to its counterpart played by Samuel L. Jackson., but without becoming an imitation of the actor we all know.

