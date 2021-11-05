We have been a week in which it is rare the day that a video game does not delay its launch, which is what just happened to Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Therefore, it will finally not be available in stores in March of next year and instead going to the second half of 2022, without specifying a somewhat more approximate date.

The truth is that the first quarter was already quite full of great games, although Firaxis Games has pointed that the reason for this change is due to the fact that the you need even more time to create the best possible game. In addition, they are convinced that we will get to enjoy an unforgettable adventure that is set in the supernatural side of the Marvel universe.

At least Firaxis has promised to take advantage of this extra time to expand the content with a longer story, more cinematics and of course polish whatever it takes to make the creative vision you have with this game come true. So, until we know a new date, we will have to settle for its extensive 20-minute gameplay.

The creators of XCOM will try to offer us a proposal similar to that of their star saga in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In it we will face Lilith, the mother of demons, who with her army will try to take over the world, something they will try to avoid 13 Marvel superheroeslike Wolverine, Dr. Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider and many more, in this RPG with turn-based strategy combat.