Marvel’s Midnight Suns was scheduled to launch in March 2022, but with several months to go, its managers have decided delay it until the second half of next year. It’s about the promising Tactical action game from the creators of the XCOM series starring the Midnight Suns, a faction of the Marvel universe where characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Blade, Captain Marvel or the Ghost Rider appear, among others.

«We decided to move the launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible, “says Firaxis in a statement published through the game’s official Twitter account. «We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and we want to do justice by offering an unforgettable adventure set on the supernatural side of Marvel«.

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD – Marvel’s Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

It is not a minor delay, since “the second half of the year” can be from late summer to December, there are months of work ahead. Luckily, this time will be used by the development team to add “more story, cutscenes, and overall polish.” This extra time will help them to play the game they want to do, ultimately.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is not the only game that is delayed, this week the delay of games such as Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 was announced by the side of Blizzard and Sol Cresta, from Platinum Games. The Firaxis game is scheduled for release in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch.