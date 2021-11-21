One of Marvel’s most iconic characters, Kingpin, will have his own series. However, this same one could debut earlier in the UCM.

Marvel he still moves many chips for the next few years in order to significantly grow his Cinematic Universe. To do this, what they have achieved with the films, they seek to replicate it in other formats. The main one, which was the goal recently, has to do with the series, which were broadcast in Disney +. Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? were the fruits of that medium in 2021.

Now, for what lies ahead there are other titles in the works. From what the reports say, the study is already preparing others and some would be a type of restart of the projects that the publisher did with Netflix. Daredevil and Punisher would have series.

In addition, another character, who is part of the universe of the previous ones, would win a spin-off. It’s about the villain Kingpin, interpreted by Vicent D’Onofrio. The actor has repeatedly mentioned his intentions to join the UCM. This would be the plans.

“A new Kingpin-centric series will be a great way to link to Wilson fisk with other characters established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will be exciting to see the new crossovers with characters like Hawkeye from Jeremy renner and possibly Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Thus, establishing them all in the same world. As they progress with the development of their new series, hopefully they will introduce the key elements that fans have loved about Wilson Fisk in the past.“, According to what the portal said Giant Freakin ‘Robot.

Even so, although there does not seem to be much information, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homeas well as Hawkeye’s, as rumors connect the character in question to these two events.