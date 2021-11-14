Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review

It is impossible to begin this analysis without putting a bit of context in between: Crystal Dynamics has been the reference study of Square Enix Occidental since they began the reboot of the Tomb Raider saga, eating studios like Eidos Montreal, despite releasing two great installments of the Deus Ex saga, to the point of relegating the latter to a support study most of the time.

In 2020, Marvel’s Avengers was launched, a game created by Crystal Dynamics with the game-as-a-service model by flag, sacrificing the studio’s history with narrative-centric games to bet on a continuous multiplayer component and missions that were far from the norm. expected by fans of a game like this. The reception was quite mediocre, both in specialized critics and fans, who saw in the title a wasted opportunity.

In the summer of 2021, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is announced, a game created by the “second-best” studio, which causes fans to take the announcement with great skepticism, mainly because never fall back into the false illusions of the Avengers game. The message that Eidos Montreal launches from the beginning is very clear: the game is as usual, it focuses on the single player experience and on telling a story without an online component or a game as a service.

Several months later, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy comes to our hands with the incredibly difficult task of changing our minds about Square Enix’s approach to the Marvel sagas and making us believe that there is hope. Welcome to our review of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

To the rhythm of eighties rock

If Crystal Dynamics are Square Enix’s Avengers, the people of Eidos Montreal represent – without a doubt – the Guardians of the Galaxy. And this is how Canadians have taken it: They are team B, but they can prove they are very good and save the world.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts us in the shoes of Peter Quill, a human boy whose father mysteriously disappeared and a mother who insists that this father came from the stars. Peter is a normal boy in the 80s, fond of movies and games of the time, as well as a total devotion to rock music and the songs that hit him during those years. Even so, everything changes when he is kidnapped by aliens … The rest is history and the legend of Star-Lord begins to forge.

Still, what sets the Guardians of the Galaxy apart from The Avengers is that this group needs to work together. Separately each one has its legend, but it is when they are together that they truly stand out. The Avengers unite for epic necessities, to avenge the atrocities that happen on Earth, while the Guardians join forces to perform tasks for money and thus survive.

The plot of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will show us the background of each character, with an emphasis on Quill, although each of the members of the group will also have their moment of glory. The story will revolve around how after a seemingly harmless game, Peter and his family end up condemning the entire galaxy. Thus, the Guardians will have to solve the calico by looking for alliances in any corner and finding characters like Worldmind, Lady Inferno, Cosmo or Mantis, each one taking a key role in the unfolding of history.

Throughout the 20 hours (more or less of the game) we will live a story like the ones from before, a plot of a linear game (what we used to disparagingly call “corridors”) that will suffer variations according to our decisions. Because yes, in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy we will make decisions that impact things such as the future of certain secondary characters, as well as the state of the relationship between the different members of our group.

The end of the game will be the same for everyone, but not the way to get there or how the Guardians get along. There will be games where some members die, but there will be games in which relations are tense or we do not have help from certain secondary players. Too there will be unique scenes That we will unlock if we stop to investigate or talk to everyone or if we find the correct answers when chatting with the characters. It’s not a Telltale or Quantic Dream game, but it does We end up feeling that our decisions impact – in some way – what we are playing.

Little more can be said about the plot without going into too much detail. What I can tell you is that the feeling of living a Guardians adventure is there from the first minute: the jokes, the behavior of each character, the locations, the enemies … This is a game that really puts us in the role of Peter Quill and the Guardians.

In addition, the fact that -literally- the Guardians do not shut up at any time seems to me something that makes the game even bigger and funnier. They are a pair of flip flops, chattering characters who lose all strength from their mouths but they also shine on the battlefield. They are not serious, nor do they want to be, that is what makes them special.

A peculiar gameplay, but effective

If the story and the characters are the strong point of the game, the gameplay manages to deliver despite how strange it may seem at first. Certainly the style of play clashes due to the aim of the weapons, how to combine skills and other factors. Once we had a few battles behind us and we began to unlock new abilities or the elemental shots of Quill’s weapons, we see the game with different eyes.

The fighting is fun and frantic, with surprising complexity if we consider that we have Quill’s normal pistol attacks, as well as 4 unique abilities for each character. To that we add the melee attacks and those we get at specific times (special attack with triangle or finish with triangle + circle) and the elemental attacks with pistol, which serve to stun characters who have weaknesses to each element.

Finally, we have a state that is passively loaded and that causes us to gather the team to launch an epic speech. If it goes well (we can do it badly) we will give a boost to the spirits of the team, allowing them to use skills almost continuously, waiting very little time for them to cool down. This state is most useful when we have a very tough enemy in front of us or a good number of them. In addition, each skill will have damage or stun indicators, as well as a specific utility depending on whether we want to damage several enemies or just one.

As for the development of the fights, as we progress, things will get complicated with stronger enemies and that must be defeated by adapting our attacks. We will also have boss fights that will change the dynamics of the game, as well as areas in which to pilot the Milano or where we will simply have to run and jump. Also, when exploring the terrain or advancing through the maps we will have to request the help of our companions and their specific abilities.

To improve the Guardians we must earn skill points thanks to our fighting expertise. We invest those points in unlocking 3 of the 4 Guardian abilities, since we achieve the last one by advancing in the story. Finally, by investigating every corner of the map we will get new outfits (with a nod to MCU fans), documents that tell us more about the plot, objects that unlock conversations and remains that Rocket will use to improve Peter’s equipment.

Less spectacular graphics, but just as effective

Graphically Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy lags somewhat behind Marvel’s Avengers, which graphically we can say that it more than met. Of course, this does not mean that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looks bad, on the contrary, since at the stage and modeling level, the result is very good, accompanied by very good lighting and constant performance at 60fps. Maybe you could ask for more at the level of textures or effects, but boy, we can not complain about the result on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The biggest problem in the game is found in the technical section, yes, since there have been numerous bugs that I have come across while playing that have forced me to reload the checkpoint. They are not the kind that break your game or waste a lot of time, but it is true that they show that the game needed to be polished a little more. Bugs such as getting stuck, losing a character necessary to advance through the stage and not being able to continue, not hearing voices of some characters …

As for the sound section, we came across a list of licensed songs from the 80s that make up a cool playlist, accompanied by original songs created for the Star-Lord band. We must also highlight the great location of the game, with jokes and expressions that match completely with Spanish and will make us smile more than once. Last but not least, we must praise the dubbing of the game into Spanish, with many of the MCU voice actors reprising their roles in the game. The voices and interpretations are great and will accompany us at all times during the 20 hours of the game.

A demonstration of the good work of Eidos Montreal

At Eidos Montreal they have turned the tables and demonstrated the talent of the team, as well as that “traditional” games continue to have a market and can satisfy an audience that when they think of superhero adventures sees something close to comics and movies and not a multiplayer game.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an excellent game, with some technical flaws, but an elaborate plot that pays tribute to the Marvel brand, with character development that we missed in many current games and a decision system that makes us feel that we really have an impact on development. of the game. The gameplay ends up catching on and liking with the passage of time, being the most fun when we get the hang of it.

In general, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy enters my top this year with a game that knows its limits and its audience, which focuses on offering a classic adventure but full of pampering and passion for what the Guardians represent. Eidos Montreal has released one of the best games of the year and an experience that any fan of Marvel or singleplayer games should live.