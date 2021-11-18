Marvel's GOTG already has ray-tracing on consoles

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has not yet a month on the market, but its developers in Eidos Montreal They have already released a couple of patches that promise to improve the experience. The most recent does more than that, as it also adds ray tracing on next-gen consoles, as well as a few additional tweaks.

We’re deploying a new patch on PlayStation & Xbox today. Along with fixes for various issues, it’s bringing:

☀️ Ray Tracing Mode for PS5 and Series X

🔓 Uncapped framerate option for Series S

🚀 Improved performance for base PS4 Read on for full details 👇https://t.co/RYi0qPf5MN – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) November 17, 2021

Although the complete list of novelties is quite extensive, what stands out here is undoubtedly the ray tracing for PS5 and Series X, and the possibility of being able to play 60FPS on Xbox Series S. Previously, players on this console were only limited to 30FPS, but that changed after the most recent update.

Eidos Montreal did not forget about the last generation consoles, as this patch promises better performance and stability specifically in the version of Playstation 4, that he was apparently having a few unique problems.

If you still do not enter Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, here you can already take a look at our written review so that you know why you should not skip this new proposal of Square Enix and Eidos Montreal.

Editor’s note: This was a game that I enjoyed a lot, however, I think it lacked one last polish. Although the base experience is amazing, it has a few bugs and bugs that are hard to ignore. Good for its authors who continue to support it.

Via: Reddit