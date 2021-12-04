Last October, Spanish cinemas closed with record figures —34.7 million euros and 5.4 million viewers— that invited us to uncork the bottles of cava and celebrate in style some collection figures and assistance more needed than ever. But, after the storm, calm always comes, and the month of November has drawn the blind with a fall as hard as it is disappointing.

Between November 1 and 31, our cinemas hosted 4.3 million viewers who brought 26.9 million euros at the box office. Sums very similar to those of September, but which represent a 417% improvement compared to November 2020, in which a total of 5.2 million was added at the box office through 0.8 million tickets.

Superheroes, robberies and hits

As expected, although without any fanfare, the ‘Eternals’ of Marvel Studios They crowned the Top with the most viewed of the month, adding a total of 6.4 million euros collected from Friday 5. After it, with one less week on the bill, Jaume Balagueró’s ‘Way Down’ closed the year with 3.4 million of euros, opening an important gap with his immediate persecutor.

‘Venom: There will be a killing’ endured the guy despite having premiered on October 15, sneaking into third position with 1.7 million euros to add to the collection of its first two weeks, making a total of 8.5 million. The film of the marvelita symbiote was technically tied with ‘Encanto’, which in less than a week – it premiered on the 26th – scratched the fourth place with 1.5 million euros.

Fifth place went to Ridley Scott’s disappointing – in box office terms – ‘The Last Duel’, which ended November with 1.1 million euros and a total of 1.7, remaining very close to the 1.02 million that ‘El buen patron’ by Fernando León de Aranoa pocketed.

Taking into account these data, not surprisingly, Walt Disney ended November as the distributor with the best market share; specifically 40.29% with 3 premieres and 14 titles screened. After her, Sony accumulated 22.15% thanks to ‘Way Down’, and Universal a 12.53% driven mainly by ‘The Addams family 2: The great escape’.