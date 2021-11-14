Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness has brought the entire team together for meaningful new re-recordings

Reshoots are something that is the order of the day, especially if it is a Marvel Studios movie, and Sam Raimi and the team of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness They will return to work for new re-recordings, however the alarm has been raised because according to sources THR describe how “significant”, the new session, which takes place in Los Angeles, is both «Additional photograph» What “New takes.”

How significant? Insiders say Cumberbatch and company have been filming for six weeks, if not longer, working six days a week. Sam Raimi remains as director, and Loki’s main screenwriter, Michael Waldron, is still on board writing the new material. It’s unclear which actors, other than Cumberbatch, are involved. The team involved are familiar with the Marvel method and have worked on recent re-recordings for the next Spider-Man: No Way Home and next year’s Oscar Isaac series, Moon knight.

Fonts downplay reshoots

One source downplayed the severity of the shoot: “Even while it’s in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling you for more shoots”, adding that the size and complexity of Marvel movies require additional photographs.

An insider took the issue down by stating that: “We’ve had new, bigger recordings on other MCU movies.”

However, other sources admit to being surprised by the duration of the same. “They are here until the end of the year. It’s like a completely different movie. “said one.

Several factors appear to be driving the shoot. One insider said that about two weeks are spent on principal photography which was pulled from the initial shoot that took place in the UK due to what is described as actor availability issues. The insider downplayed concerns that the new reshoots were related to the restructuring of the story.

The re-recordings responsible for the moves on the Marvel Studios calendar?

Another reason filming wants to catch up is due to the production slowdown due to COVID-related issues that affected initial UK production. Delays that unexpectedly affected Marvel’s release schedule in October.

On October 18, Marvel and Disney announced the delay of all their productions with Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness going from March 25, 2022 to May 6, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania they were also displaced to new dates.

First announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness is an ambitious project for Marvel, with a look related to alternate versions of fan-favorite superheroes, much like the recent Disney + animated series What if…?

The movie has so many challenges. Director of Doctor Strange By 2016 Scott Derrickson had co-written a script and was due to direct it when creative differences led him to abandon the project in January 2020. Afterwards, Sam Raimi and Michael Waldron were hired, as one source said, to create an entirely new film, with a very tight schedule.

The sequel to Doctor Strange Production began in the UK in November 2020, but was stopped in January 2021 due to the worsening COVID 19 pandemic. It was then restarted and filming was apparently completed in the spring.

Still, despite story concerns seemingly playing only a minimal role in the new shoot, it’s clear that working in the multiverse requires brutal engineering work. Half the time, a Marvel movie has to tie into past movies while setting up future studio movies and, increasingly, TV series.

Despite the great filming that is taking place, the mood between the cast and crew is not depressing. «There is a general enthusiasm», described a source.

Last Thursday, Cumberbatch spoke about the new recordings on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he was asked if he knew what the new recordings would be.

“Like everything with Marvel, it comes fresh, almost, most mornings”Cumberbatch said with a laugh when asked. “It’s really exciting and the movie is shaping up to be something special”.

Of course the famous interviewer questioned the actor about rumors that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and even Kristen Dunst were in Spider-man: No way home, the theory of Mephisto as the hidden great villain, and I joke about the presence of Kraven the hunter, following the launch of the Marvel Legends figure that curiously resembles Kimmel. You can see the full interview below: