Controversy with the arrival of the wall-crawler to the title of Square Enix.

I imagine that many of you who enter the Internet will know the Simpsons meme in which Homer, characterized as Krusty, beats the hamburger thief while children observe the scene and one cry saying to leave him, since the thief is dead. This is what more or less happens with Marvel’s Avengers, a title of which even Square Enix lists it as a disappointment, putting all the blame on its development studio, Crystal Dynamics.

In that sense, it has recently been announced that Spider-Man will hit the title as a new playable character, being also a character that many fans had been looking forward to. Nevertheless, at the time of its announcement there was already controversy, since, for a reason that has not yet been explained, although we imagine, it was announced that this character would only come to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions. Quite a disappointment for Xbox fans. However, with the latest information, it may be that Sony users haven’t earned that much either.

Spider-Man will simply be a playable character

Getting used to extensions of the story, as has happened with Black Panther, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, it has been announced that Spider-Man will not have missions that expand the plot, or what is the same, that this character it will only be available to play and now, without any interaction with the Avengers in any cinematic, either in the past, present or future.

This has been confirmed by Philippe Therien, who is the game’s gameplay manager, who, during an interview with IGN, confirmed that this is because being content that not all players will be able to enjoy, they prefer to dedicate their efforts in other aspects. It must be said that, despite the complaints, it is a logical decision, since the investment made would not be equally compensated by the loss of Xbox and PC users, especially now that the title is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Be that as it may, even though nothing has been said about this decision, the fact that Spider-Man’s rights in the MCU belong to Sony may have influencedThus, the fact that it has become an exclusive license of the Japanese company, by Insomnaic Games, reinforces this hypothesis. For the rest, remember that Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Google Stadia.

