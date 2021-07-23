Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers will become a free game for PlayStation, Stadia and PC via Steam from July 29 to August 1 with the advent of the game’s permanent multi-hero feature, which debuted as part of the April Tachyon Anomaly event, allowing players to team up online with multiple matching heroes for any multiplayer mission, leads to faster and easier matchmaking.

During Free Play Weekend, Any interested party can enjoy the full game by downloading it at no cost.. After the full access period ends, players who purchase the title will keep all their progress and purchases on the same platform they played on. «There has been no better time than this to reunite at Marvel’s Avengers. We are approaching our first anniversary, and players who join now will enjoy eight heroes, tons of solo and multiplayer content, ongoing events and much more“Explained Scot Amos, co-director of the Crystal Dynamics study.

<br>

This free trial of Marvel’s Avengers only will be available on PS4, PS5, Stadia and PC, leaving behind Xboxx players, who will have to wait for a future moment to enjoy this experience that allows them to enjoy the Gather Together campaign, the Avengers Initiative in progress and the operations of Kate Bishop and Hawkeye, their free expansions. That said, it should be remembered that the expansion will be launched in August War for Wakanda, starring a new Avenger, Black Panther. Again, it will be free of charge, like all additional content in the game.

On the verge of turning one year old, Marvel’s Avengers continues to fight to keep players happy. Among its own contents, it will highlight the arrival of Spider-Man.