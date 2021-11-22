In just a few days Spider-man will join the Avengers team in Marvel’s Avengers. It will be next week when the arachnid superhero will join the squad for free, but only for those who have the PS4 and PS5 versions, since it will not be available on the rest of the platforms.

The guys at IGN have had the opportunity to exclusively try a preview of what it will be like to play with the famous wall-crawler, hence why he left us with a complete video in the form of gameplay which goes over some of the most important points about what it will be like to play with Spider-Man.

First of all, it is important to note that Spider-Man is only accompanied by an introductory video, nothing more. Therefore, do not expect a new campaign dedicated to him or some exclusive missions in which he is the protagonist because there will be none of that.

What it will have is a set of exclusive and characteristic movements. As we can see, it will move at full speed when attacking melee or throwing its cobwebs. In this way, you will be able to entangle enemies so that it is easier for you to hit them and you will even have the help of a drone that will accompany you while you are dedicated to shooting without stopping.

Among other movements will be the possibility of generating a giant ball of cobwebs that hits everyone who is nearby, entangling them in the process. However, IGN assures that it shows that the city is not adapted for the rocking of Spider-Man when it comes to going from one place to another, so we will not feel as much freedom with its swinging or when hooking to the elements of the stages.

In any case, it will be the November 30 when Spider-Man will officially join the action, while more surprises are expected in the coming weeks.