After being revealed just a few days ago that update 2.2 of Marvel’s avengers will incorporate Spider-man As a new playable character only on PS4 and PS5, the game’s social media has now revealed the Avenger’s first image which will be incorporated through a heroic event on November 30. Called “With Great Power”, players will be able to enjoy numerous missions in which Spider-Man will have the opportunity to show off his acrobatic skills.

In this a new story starring Spider-Man that can be enjoyed completely free of charge as one more update of the game, a new series of challenges from the Avengers Initiative will show Peter paker discovering a deadly new threat, being forced to join the Avengers in stopping AIM from obtaining technology that could create an indestructible army. Insistent on preserving his identity, Parker will form a friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow to deal with the new dynamic of teamwork.

It will be tomorrow, Thursday, November 11, when Square Enix publishes the first trailer of Spider-Man as part of Marvel’s Avengers via this exclusive additional downloadable content on PlayStation. Spider-Man will join the Avengers roster following the additions of Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and Black Panthern. At the moment, it is unknown what the roadmap of the game will be for the year 2022. The addition of new characters or flashy content may be put on hold, as the title turned out to be disappointing disappointing for Square Enix.

Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, developer Crystal Dynamics has struggled for months to strengthen the game and win over as many people as possible over time. Now, we will have to wait to know if it ends up having more important news for the future.