The economic performance of Marvel’s Avengers has not been what Square Enix expected for a game of that caliber. An AAA adventure based on one of the most lucrative film licenses in history has put the Japanese company on the ropes and its president, Yosuke Matsuda, is sincere and describes it as “disappointing“.

Matsuda assures that Marvel’s Avengers was a ambitious title that introduced them to the game-as-a-service model and that maybe it was a project that did not fit in with Crystal Dynamics. The president of Square Enix has pointed out that in the future they intend to “select titles that fit the characteristics of your studies“.

Marvel’s Avengers had to deal with various problems in their final phase of development due to the need to move the team’s work home due to the pandemic. However, Matsuda emphasizes that they managed to emerge victorious and overcome all the challenges they faced, but, unfortunately, this has not resulted in success expected from the Japanese company.

With the experience gained after Marvel’s Avengers, the head of the company keep trusting the model GaaS (Game as a Service) and believes that these titles will grow in importance. “How we create new experiences and incorporate this trend into our game designs is a key question that we will have to answer from now on,” adds Matsuda.