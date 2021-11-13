Appetite for human flesh will leap from comics to the small screen when Marvel Studios brings the horror of Marvel Zombies into a new animated series

What started out as a deadly virus has turned into a global infection and now from the pages of comics horror comes to Marvel Studios with the animated series Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies, an animated Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming soon to Disney Plus.

Within the framework of Disney Plus Day, Marvel Studios revealed that it is working on the production of the animated series Marvel Zombies, which will soon arrive through its digital platforms.

Marvel Zombies was written by Robert Kirkman, the author responsible for one of the television hits of the 21st century: The Walking Dead.

In the comics, an infected version of Sentry managed to attack other heroes such as the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Avengers. Those who end up infected by the virus that unleashes a hunger that they only satisfy with the human flesh of Earth 2149.

While in the MCU, within the fifth episode of the animated series What If…? The zombie virus was contracted by Janet Van Dyne, during her stay in the quantum realm, since when she was rescued by Hank Pym, she infected him, unleashing horror in an alternate reality.

The Marvel Studios animated series reinvents the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battling an ever-expanding zombie scourge.

Marvel Zombies will be directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews and written by executive producer Zeb Wells, in a production that will arrive between 2022 and 2023 through the Disney Plus digital platform.

