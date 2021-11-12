Marvel would already be working on a Daredevil reboot

David Hayter, screenwriter and voice actor known for his role as Snake in the games of Metal Gear, and who also worked on the movies of X Men from Fox, mentioned during a recent conversation that Marvel I was already in the process of rebooting Daredevil. It’s unclear if he’s referring to a new TV series or movie, but it seems like it’s just a matter of time before a new version of the hero hits the mark. MCU.

During the MCM London Comic Con, Hayter casually mentioned that a reboot from Daredevil He was already in development when he was asked what project he would like to work on next:

“They’re doing a Daredevil reboot, and Daredevil was always an important character to me. I loved his first adaptation, but there are also things I would like to adopt from the Frank Miller series which meant a lot to me. “

So there you have it Hayter He revealed the secret ahead of time and it depends on how far along the project is, we will likely have a teaser for this reboot next year. Although surely its premiere will not be in 2022.

Editor’s note: It is almost a fact that Marvel has no intention of abandoning the character entirely, particularly given how successful the series was for Netflix, which was canceled after its third season. With the rumors that Daredevil will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it sounds like a very good time to bring the hero back.

