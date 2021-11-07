Eternals it is available in theaters now. The film directed by Chloé zhao is one of the most anticipated by fans of the franchise, not only for the incredible cast it has but also for the implications it can bring to Phase 4 of the MCU. Now, if you don’t know or you got a little lost with the phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here we tell you.

With all the superhero movies they have, Marvel studios decided to classify them by phases to give more clarity and order when sitting down and seeing them. He is told Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU (according to its acronym in English) because of the relationship between all the films and the infinity of references that can be seen in each installment, not to mention the epic post-credits scenes that tend to intertwine everything. Now with this cleared up, let’s get started:

Phase 1

In this phase they introduce us to the central characters of the entire MCU, before being the Avengers. We see what it was that led them to be the superheroes that they are now. They also introduce you to the major organizations that are going to be present in almost every movie.

It all started with Hombre de Hierro in 2008 where we meet the billionaire Tony Stark. He is a tech genius who makes weapons to the point where he realizes that it does no good. For this, he decides to do something better for humanity: the Iron Man armor. Two years later it is released Iron man 2, in which everyone already knows that Tony is this superhero. The government wants Stark to tell the secrets of his armor and on the other hand, there are people who want to destroy him and steal the armor. This is where we meet Natasha romanoff, special agent of SHIELD, which follows the orders of Nick fury, who we first saw in the post-credits scene of the first Iron Man movie.

Among these films premieres The incredible Hulk. Bruce Banner He is a scientist who, after a mistake in his work, turns into a green giant who wants to destroy everything in his path. This installment, although it tells the story and is used as a basis, does not belong 100% to Marvel therefore, in the films that follow, Banner is played by another actor.

In 2011 we meet Thor, the God of thunder. He is the heir to the throne in Asgard, but his arrogance causes him to start a war that causes his father Odin banish him. Thor has to live among humans and not only find a way to get his hammer back but also prevent his brother from Loki dethrone your father. In this movie we also see Nick fury and we know Clint Barton, another agent of SHIELD

In the same year we see Captain America: The First Avenger. Steve Rogers he wants to go to war, but because of his health and fitness he is rejected over and over again. The only way he will be sent to fight is if he is injected with a serum that, to no one’s surprise, turns him into the famous Captain America.

To end this phase we have the movie in which they all come together: The Avengers (2012). Nick fury, Director of SHIELD gathers all these superheroes and proposes them to assemble a team to avoid a world disaster, caused by Loki. Avengers are Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain America and Hulk.

Phase 2

In the second phase we see how the superheroes already presented develop and begin to work as a team after the battle of New York. They also introduce us to new characters: Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and the twins Maximoff, Wanda and Pietro.

Starts in 2013 with iron Man 3 and Thor, a dark world. In this last film we can see a dark power that we later learn is one of the infinity gems. It is the second that appears since in phase 1 we see on several occasions the Tesseract (Later we will know that it is the gem of space). These gems are being introduced to us little by little in the first two phases since in phase 3 they will become very important.

In 2014 we have Captain America and the Winter Soldier, where we meet Sam wilson and we find out that a character we thought was dead is not. In this film also adds Black widow. In the same year, we are introduced to Guardians of the Galaxy: Peter Quill, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, a very particular group who also find an infinity gem.

Avengers: Age of Ultron arrives in 2015 and here we see how Tony Stark screw up and believe Ultron. However, with the help of Thor and another infinity gem, they also create Vision, who is going to help them destroy Ultron. Here we also meet Wanda and Pietro maximoff, twins with super powers.

In the same year, and to finalize the second phase, we have Ant-Man. He’s Scott lang a thief who is given a second chance in a suit developed by his mentor, Dr. Henry Pym, which allows him to choose himself and gain strength.

Phase 3

In the third phase everything starts half bad. The war against Ultron leaves them with a totally separate team. However, later they have to meet to face an enemy who wants to eliminate half the population and for that he needs the infinity gems. They also introduce new characters: Stephen Strange, Black Panter and Peter parker.

We started in 2016 with the third film of the Captain America: Civil War. Given the collateral damage caused in the fight with Ultron, the government offers to sign an agreement so that the avengers are supervised. And this is where there are two sides: one led by Stark, who wants to accept the agreement, and the other who prefers to act freely, under the command of Rogers. Of course, the government will persecute the side that does not sign. Appear for the first time Spider-man and Black Panther.

In the same year Doctor Strange. Stephen Strange He is a rather self-centered neurosurgeon who, due to an accident, loses the use of his hands. Find a solution and discover the magic of Kamar-Taj. Here we see another very important infinity gem.

In 2017 there were several movies. First we have the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and in this movie we see how the team will know the ancestry of Peter Quill. It also premiered Spider-Man: Homecoming where we enter the life of Peter parker. In this movie we see that Peter is like a protégé of Tony Stark, although it seems that he does not give him much ball. And finally, the third installment of the God of Thunder, Thor: Ragnarok. Here they show us why Thor and Hulk They weren’t in Civil War, it appears Doctor Strange to help Thor and Loki and on top of that they have to try to save Asgard from their sister Hela.

A year later arrives Black panther, where they show us everything Wakanda and the life of the future king T’Challa, after what happened in Civil War. Also in 2018 we have Avengers: Infinity War. In this movie we see Thanos getting closer to getting all the infinity gems and how the avengers gather to fight him. To close the year we have Ant-Man and the Wasp, where Scott and Hope pym They put together a team to confront Ghost and find out all about quantum fields.

2019 is the year that the third phase ends and we have three films. On one side is Captain Marvel that follows the story of Carol Danvers, one of the most powerful heroines in the universe. For the other, Avengers: Endgame. Here we see how those who survived the click of Thanos They attempt to get on with their lives, while the remaining Avengers travel back in time to restore order and bring their loved ones to life. To close this phase we have Spider-Man: Far From Home, where we see Peter try to recover from what happened in Endgame, but he is not doing very well.

Phase 4

We are currently going through the fourth phase of MCU. The first three phases are considered the saga of infinity. This one, for now, has no name, but we are sure that it comes with many changes for the universe. Marvel. Many characters had their closure in the previous phase and in this they are introduced to those who can follow their legacy. The first thing we saw of phase 4 were not movies, but the first Disney series (we make this clarification because Marvel has 5 series on Netflix that we do not include in this note: Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders).

First of all we saw WandaVision. In this series we follow the apparently ideal life of the couple of Wanda and Vision, but as the chapters progress we begin to notice that there is something that does not add up. Then we had Falcon and the Winter Soldier where we see how Sam and Bucky They develop their “friendship” after losing the only thing that united them and together they discover the legacy of Captain America. Finally we have Loki, a series that continues the events of the God of Lies after Endgame. Here we discover how thousands of possibilities open up in terms of timelines and time travel.

After these series we had the premiere of Black widow. In this film we know a little more about the history of Natasha Romanoff, his dark past and his family.

What surprised for good and brought something new to Marvel Studios was What If…? It is an animated series that tells us what would happen if a key moment in the films that we already know changed. This causes a completely different story in each chapter.

Another movie released by Marvel was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in this we see Shang-chi who tries to live his normal life until, by his family and the clandestine organization of the Ten Rings, he is forced to face the past.

And finally we come to Eternals, the movie that was released this week. It will introduce us to a group of 10 aliens who are forced to come to light after what happened in Endgame to fight the Deviants.

What remains of premieres for this year is the series of Hawkeye, which arrives on November 24 at Disney +, and the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which we can see in theaters from December 17.

The next premieres for 2022 and even 2023 we have series such as: Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot. And in terms of movies we will be able to see in the future Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Blade, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Fantastic Four. So we have Marvel for a while.

It should be noted that all films and series are arranged according to their release order, if you would like to see them in chronological order we leave it for another note or you can look at Disney + that has them classified like this and also by phases. We know that the note was eternal, but after all, didn’t we make this recap to go see Eternals?

